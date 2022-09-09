Portage man nabbed for OWI after ignoring cop's warning not to drive, police say

VALPARAISO — A 44-year-old Portage resident, who had just been warned not to drive after having been seen drinking by a police officer at a Valparaiso restaurant, faces several drunken driving charges after failing to take the officer's advice, according to the incident report.

A Porter County police officer said he was eating at the El Amigo Restaurant Thursday night when he noticed two intoxicated men seated behind him, who were slurring their speech and acting obnoxiously.

After eating, the officer said he was sitting outside the restaurant in his vehicle working on a computer when he saw each of the men climbing behind the wheels of two work vans.

"I advised both men they should not drive, and they should get a ride," the officer wrote in a report.

Both men turned off their vehicles and one said he had a ride on the way, the officer said.

After five minutes had passed, the officer said he noticed one of the vans drive away northbound on Calumet Avenue and then east on Country Club Road. After seeing the van drift into another lane and then turn right into a parking area from the left-hand lane, the officer said he conducted a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Javier Aguilera Diaz, reportedly could not give the officer a sensible explanation as to why he drove after being warned not to because of his apparently intoxicated state.

During the traffic stop, the officer said he noticed the second van drive by on Calumet Avenue, but police were unable to locate that vehicle.

After refusing to take part in sobriety tests, a warrant was obtained for a blood sample and Diaz was found to be nearly three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, according to the incident report.

Diaz was taken to the Porter County jail and faces several OWI charges and a count of driving without ever receiving a license, police said.

A mug shot was not immediately available Friday morning from the jail.