Portage man nabbed near local office after threatening shooting, police say

PORTAGE — Police say a 41-year-old Portage man threatened to shoot employees at the local WorkOne office and then ignored a police warning not to return to the site.

Wayne Roberts faces a felony count of intimidation following the Oct. 1 incident, Portage police said.

Police were called to the office at 1575 Adler Circle around 11:30 a.m. and were told Roberts had been to the office seeking help contacting the unemployment office in Indianapolis.

When informed WorkOne was an employment office, Roberts reportedly said, "Someone is going to help me or I will come back and shoot somebody," according to the incident report.

An office representative told police, "several of his employees heard the threat and were visibly upset and in fear of what may happen if Mr. Roberts returned to the business," police said.

Police said they went to Roberts' home and he was offered a trespass warning because of the vague nature of his threat. Roberts argued the WorkOne office was a public building supported by his tax dollars and he could not be denied access.

He refused to sign the trespass warning and told police to take him to jail because he intended to return to the office, the report says.