Portage man nabbed online, faces child exploitation charges, police say

A 35-year-old Portage man faces child exploitation charges after being nabbed by a state police online investigation team, Indiana State Police said.

Timothy James Carpenter was taken into custody Friday at his home after the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, using peer-to-peer file sharing software, detected alleged illegal activities occurring at his residence.

Carpenter was taken to the Porter County jail and faces two counts of of child exploitation as a Level 4 felony, child exploitation as a Level 5 felony and child exploitation as a Level 6 felony, according to police.

"Additional or amended charges may be considered and filed by the Porter County prosecutor's office," police said.

"Assisting in the investigation were members of the ISP Cyber Crimes Unit, ISP Lowell Post and the Portage Police Department."