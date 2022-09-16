Portage man nabbed with sexual videos of girl given probation

VALPARAISO — A 42-year-old Portage man was sentenced Friday morning to two years of formal probation after pleading guilty to accusations of having three sexually related videos on his cellphone of an underage girl he knows.

Daniel Childers pleaded guilty in August to a felony count of voyeurism in return for prosecutors dismissing additional felony counts of child exploitation and possession of child pornography, court records show.

The plea agreement was accepted Friday after Childers apologized for his offense, which senior judge Michael Bergerson referred to as "bizarre behavior."

The plea agreement calls further for Childers to undergo mental health treatment, have no further contact with the victim during his sentence and forfeit his cell phone for destruction.

The allegations came to light May 29, 2021, when a woman came across the videos while checking the cellphone out of suspicion after Childers voiced a desire to put a password on the phone.

She told police she found the videos in a hidden folder on the phone. Each video was about two minutes in length and captured images from the same situation on June 25, 2020, charging documents state. The videos were shot in a bathroom at a Portage home from under a closed door.

The young girl told police she had no idea she was being recorded by Childers and confirmed she had no physical contact with Childers.

Childers initially told police he had no idea the videos were on the phone, according to charging documents.

"If they were there, I would have seen them," he told police shortly before being taken into custody.