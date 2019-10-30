VALPARAISO — A Portage man must serve one year on probation after being caught collecting unemployment benefits while simultaneously working at a job.
Robert Malo, 38, last month pleaded guilty to misdemeanor conversion in exchange for the state reducing its more serious initial charge of felony welfare fraud.
He was sentenced Sept. 27 by Porter Superior Judge Roger Bradford to one year in the Porter County Jail, with all but one day suspended to probation. Malo also was required to pay $315 in court costs and other fees, according to court records.
The Indiana Department of Workforce Development routinely obtains wage reports and new hire data from Indiana employers that it uses to ensure Hoosiers are not illegally collecting unemployment insurance benefits while working at a job.
It's not clear from court records where Malo was employed while receiving unemployment benefits.
Since 2013, Indiana courts have ordered Hoosiers found unlawfully collecting unemployment benefits to repay millions of dollars in restitution to the state's Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
"Combating fraud preserves employer-paid monies in the trust fund for those individuals whom are truly in need of unemployment insurance benefits," said Regina Ashley, DWD chief unemployment insurance officer.
Suspected unemployment fraud can anonymously be reported online at in.gov/dwd/2464.htm.