PORTAGE — A 63-year-old Portage man spoke Friday of transferring the soul or consciousness of his mother to the afterlife, ending her physical existence and terminating her vital signs while pleading guilty to the brutal beating death three years ago of 91-year-old Dixie Trumble.

Charles Trumble, with the help of defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, pleaded guilty to the charge of murder but mentally ill in return for a sentence of 45 years behind bars.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer took the proposed plea under consideration and set a hearing for May 12 to decide whether to accept it and carry out sentencing.

Trumble has been saying he beat his mother to death with a sledgehammer at the Portage home they shared because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to court documents.

Trumble called 911 at 7:11 p.m. on the Sunday in question and reported the killing, officials have said.

When officers arrived at the home, they looked through a glass door and saw Dixie lying on her back in the living room with Charles lying on his back next to her with a cell phone in his hand, an investigator said.

While a police officer performed CPR on Dixie, he said he heard Charles say, "My mom was a distinguished woman. I am about to be in trouble for some really bad stuff, and I killed her so she wouldn't be exposed to it."

Medics arrived on scene and continued giving care to Dixie until a physician was contacted and instructed them to cease their resuscitation efforts, documents state.

A short-handled sledgehammer was found on the floor near Dixie's body, police said.

