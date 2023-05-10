PORTAGE — A 29-year-old Portage man was taken into custody and faces a felony count after allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman, police said.

The woman reportedly told police that after turning to discover Darrius Kleckner pointing the gun at her, "Darrius had the gun to the back of her head like he was going to shoot her."

The incident occurred around 11:52 p.m. Monday at a home in the 6800 block Mercedes Avenue, police said.

The woman said Kleckner, whom she knows, had entered her residence uninvited, according to police. During a conversation with Kleckner, she said he pointed a black handgun at her and continued to do so as she walked away.

Portage police said they found the handgun in question in a backpack and it was unloaded. They also found numerous knives.

Kleckner questioned his arrest, saying, "Nobody got hurt," according to the report.

He was taken to the Porter County jail and faces a felony count of intimidation with a firearm and misdemeanor pointing a firearm, police said.

