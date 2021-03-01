Portage man raped woman by threatening to kill himself, police say

PORTAGE — A local man faces a felony rape charge after allegedly telling a woman to have sex with him or he would kill himself with the rifle he was holding, police said.

Michael Morales, 31, who also faces a felony count of sexual battery, said when being arrested, "Oh, I thought the sex was consensual," Portage police said.

The officer replied, "that it is not consensual while you are holding a weapon and telling the person that you will kill yourself if they don't have sex with you."

The incident in question occurred early Friday morning in the 5900 block of Old Porter Road, police said.

The woman said she spent several hours trying to calm Morales, who was holding a rifle and threatening to kill himself, according to the incident report. At some point, Morales reportedly said if she had sex with him he would reconsider killing himself.

When asked if she wanted to have sex with Morales, the woman said, "Not really, but I didn't want him to kill himself."

The woman said an hour later, Morales held the gun to his head and pulled the trigger, but it did not fire, police said. He also posted accusations about the woman on social media, which alerted her family members to the situation.