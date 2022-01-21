Portage man receives his money after disturbance at bank, but not before his arrest, police say

PORTAGE — A Portage man who created a disturbance after not being able to immediately cash a check at a local bank ended up receiving his money, but not until he was on his way to jail, according to a police report.

Portage police said they were called about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday to the Chase Bank at 3275 Willowcreek Road in response to a customer yelling at tellers.

The customer, identified as 35-year-old David Kohlmann, continued yelling at officers, was pulling away and ignored repeated warnings, at which time he was taken into custody on a charge of disorderly conduct, police said.

The bank manager reportedly told police a stop payment was placed on the check that Kohlmann had received after selling a vehicle.

The buyer of the vehicle was contacted and said the stop payment was pursued after she initially failed to receive the vehicle, police said. She later received the vehicle, but had not yet removed the stop payment.

The check then was cleared for payment, according to police. Kohlmann was told he would receive his money once the proper paperwork was done, but he continued yelling and demanding his money, police were told.