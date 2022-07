Portage man sentenced by feds for having 16-year-old produce porn with younger girl, officials say

HAMMOND — A 24-year-old Portage man has been sentenced in federal court to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to having a 16-year-old girl repeatedly produce sexually explicit photos and videos with a 4-year-old girl, United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson said.

Additionally, Romio Xavier Hawkins admitted to law enforcement that he possessed more than 1,000 images and 300 videos containing child pornography, including materials featuring toddlers and infants, according to Johnson.

Hawkins was sentenced Thursday by United States District Court Judge Philip P. Simon to 240 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, Hawkins instructed the young girl to produce the sexually explicit material on multiple occasions between January and February 2021.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the Indiana State Police, Johnson said. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Abizer Zanzi.