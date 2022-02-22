 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage man sentenced for attempted rape, possession of child pornography

Troy Kidwell

HAMMOND — A judge has imprisoned a Portage man for possession of child pornography and attempted sexual abuse of children.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed a 25-year sentence Tuesday on 39-year-old Troy Kidwell.

Kidwell pleaded guilty in September to attempting to rape a 10-year-old girl in December 2019.

Kidwell gave up his right to a jury trial under a deal with the U.S. attorney’s office to avoid the possibility of life imprisonment, if a jury had convicted him.

The judge ruled that when Kidwell is released from prison he will still by monitored by the court’s probation department for another 15-year period.

The judge further ordered Kidwell to pay $49,000 in restitution to 14 underage victims. Kidwell also must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

Kidwell’s plea agreement states he is admitting to a charge that he used a cell phone to persuade a 10 year-old girl to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Authorities arrested Kidwell near the victim’s home.

Kidwell also admitted he used his cell phone during 2019 to receive thousands of still photos and about 100 videos of minors engaging in sexual activity.

The U.S. attorney also agreed not to file any additional criminal charges against Kidwell over any other violations uncovered by the federal investigation of his conduct in this case.

