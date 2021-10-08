Portage man set fire to vehicles, flees on lawn tractor, police say

PORTAGE — A 33-year-old Portage man threatened to kill family members and set two vehicles on fire before hopping aboard a riding lawn tractor armed with a hatchet and knife and leading police on a chase that came to an end only after he was repeatedly struck with a stun gun, according to the incident report.

During the ordeal Wednesday evening at the home in the 3300 block of Parkside Drive, Portage Police Cpl. Robert Nichols got into one of the burning vehicles and backed it out of the garage while firefighters fought back the flames with water, police said.

James Hammond, who lives at the residence, faces two felony counts of arson, one felony count of attempted arson, felony intimidation and felony resisting law enforcement by fleeing in motor vehicle, as well as misdemeanor drunken driving endangering a person, resisting law enforcement, interference with the reporting of a crime and operating while intoxicated, police said.

Police said they were called out around 6:18 p.m. and found Hammond attempting to flee the area on the riding tractor. When police were unable to stop Hammond using their vehicles, an officer pursued on foot with gun drawn, believing Hammond may have been armed.

Officers used a stun gun to stop him, and then again to get him into handcuffs, police said.