Portage man shot dead in south suburbs, officials say

SOUTH CHICAGO HEIGHTS — A Portage man was shot dead in South Chicago Heights on Sunday, according to authorities.

The 39-year-old Porter County resident was killed by multiple gunshot wounds at about 8:40 p.m. Sunday at a residential home at 90 W. 28th Place in South Chicago Heights, the Cook County medical examiner's office said. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

The man has not yet been identified because his family has not yet been notified, the office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at about 9:33 p.m. Sunday. The shooting took place about a block west of the commercial strip of Chicago Road.

South Chicago Heights Police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.