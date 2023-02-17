VALPARAISO — Portage resident Richard Cooley showed no reaction from the county jail Friday morning as a prosecutor read details of the allegation he shot and killed his wife on Monday.

Cooley, who made an initial court appearance via a video conferencing system, was informed of the murder charge and was told he will be held without bond as his case proceeds.

When asked if he had the means to hire an attorney, Cooley told Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer that he had spoken with his daughter and sister about that topic, but had yet to hear back from them.

Clymer set an attorney status hearing for March 17 and agreed, at least for now, to grant a request by prosecutors for a no-contact order.

Cooley is prohibited from having further contact with a person not publicly identified, whom Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer said may be called on to testify about the environment in the home leading up to the alleged murder.

The person was not at the home at the time of the killing, Hammer said.

Portage police say Cooley, 63, held a gun to the chest of 47-year-old Dana Cooley and shot her late Monday morning as she sat in their home in the 2100 block of Damon Street in Portage.

While Richard Cooley reported it as an accidental shooting, that was proven false by an autopsy done on Dana Cooley, police said.

"This gunshot wound was a hard contact wound to the chest, meaning the gun was pressed against her chest," the charging document says. "This determination was based upon soot with no stippling and inferior hard contact muzzle abrasion on the wound itself and soot present on the shirt that Dana Cooley was wearing at the time she was shot."

"This information is contrary to the version of events as told by Richard Cooley," police said.

Officials had initially said Richard Cooley faced a felony count of either criminal recklessness or reckless homicide.

"However, the investigation will continue and at some point we will evaluate whether additional charges may be filed once the investigation has been completed by the Portage Police Department," Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said Tuesday.

"This appears to be an incident between domestic partners and all persons involved are accounted for," Portage police Lt. Rob Maynard had said. "There is no active threat to the community."

A trial in the case was scheduled for July 10, with preliminary hearing dates of April 21 and June 2.