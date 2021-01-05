Portage man starts 2021 behind bars after alleging shooting gun on New Year's

PORTAGE — A 30-year-old man started off 2021 behind bars after being caught firing a gun shortly after the start of the new year, Portage police said.

Leandre Gantt, who faces a felony count of criminal recklessness, told police after allegedly shooting his gun, "he could hear other people doing it so he thought it was OK," according to the incident report.

A police officer said after hearing a single gunshot at 12:23 a.m. Friday in the 2300 block of Hickory Street, he spotted Gantt holding a handgun.

The officer drew his own weapon and ordered Gantt to drop his gun, which he did immediately, police said. The officer informed Gantt that he cannot shoot a gun into the air, and Gantt replied that he thought was OK based on the actions of others.

Gantt, who is listed as being from Portage and East Chicago, was taken into custody and his 9mm was taken by police.

A witness told police he did not see Gantt shoot the gun, but looked in the direction of the shot and saw Gantt walking back into a home, police said.

A Hammond city water department worker was fired Monday after a Facebook video surfaced apparently showing him shooting celebratory gunfire into the air during the New Year's Eve holiday.