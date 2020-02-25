Portage man tells cops he killed mom to shield her from his 'awful crimes,' authorities say

PORTAGE — A Portage man told police he killed his 91-year-old mother by striking her with a sledgehammer because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to charging documents filed Tuesday morning.
Charles Trumble, 59, was charged with a single count of murder and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Trumble called 911 at 7:11 p.m. Sunday and told a dispatcher he had killed his mother, Dixie Trumble, with the sledgehammer, according to court documents.
"He stated that he was in the living room and his mother was in the same room. He further stated that he killed her because he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes," charging documents revealed.
When officers arrived at the home, they looked through a glass door and saw Dixie lying on her back in the living room with Charles lying on his back next to her with a cell phone in his hand, an investigator said.
Charles was ordered to roll over and place his hands behind his back, at which time he was taken into custody.
Police found a small towel under Dixie's head "which was completely soaked in a red substance," according to charging documents.
While a police officer performed CPR on Dixie, he said he heard Charles say, "My mom was a distinguished woman. I am about to be in trouble for some really bad stuff, and I killed her so she wouldn't be exposed to it."
Medics arrived on scene and continued giving care to Dixie until a physician was contacted and instructed them to cease their resuscitation efforts, documents state.
A short-handled sledgehammer was found on the floor near Dixie's body, police said.
Police found no one else in the ranch-style home.
Police said Charles voluntarily waived his constitutional rights and admitted to killing his mother. He is being held without bond at the Porter County Jail.
Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes said an autopsy is planned for Tuesday.
A member of the Trumble family contacted Monday declined to comment on the case.
This story is developing. Check back with nwi.com for more details as they become available.