Portage man tells cops he killed mom to shield her from his 'awful crimes,' authorities say

PORTAGE — A Portage man told police he killed his 91-year-old mother by striking her with a sledgehammer because "he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes" and wanted to shield her from the information, according to charging documents filed Tuesday morning.

Charles Trumble, 59, was charged with a single count of murder and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Friday morning before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

Trumble called 911 at 7:11 p.m. Sunday and told a dispatcher he had killed his mother, Dixie Trumble, with the sledgehammer, according to court documents.

"He stated that he was in the living room and his mother was in the same room. He further stated that he killed her because he is about to be exposed for committing awful crimes," charging documents revealed.

When officers arrived at the home, they looked through a glass door and saw Dixie lying on her back in the living room with Charles lying on his back next to her with a cell phone in his hand, an investigator said.

Charles was ordered to roll over and place his hands behind his back, at which time he was taken into custody.