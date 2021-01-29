Portage man, who attempted to kill wife, on his way back to prison for strangulation

VALPARAISO — Despite some last minute waffling, a 47-year-old Portage man, who who served nearly 16 years in prison for attempting to kill his estranged wife, pleaded guilty Friday to a new charge of strangulation and to a third accusation of violating his probation.

Michael Vasquez was sentenced per the terms of the plea agreement to seven years behind bars and was told to have no contact during this period with the victim.

During the hearing, which was carried out via a video conferencing system from the Porter County Jail, Vasquez hesitated at first when asked if he was guilty of the strangulation in question.

"That was the issue," he said repeatedly to his attorney, Adrian Guzman.

After being reminded by Guzman that he had agreed to the plea earlier and faced a risk of more prison time if found guilty at trial, Vasquez admitted to carrying out the offense.

"Yes," he said repeatedly. "Let's get this done."

The most recent case arose shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 9 when a boy told police Vasquez hit him in the mouth with a gallon container he had been drinking from, according to Portage police. The boy said Vasquez then began choking him.