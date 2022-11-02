Portage man, who worked at elementary school, now accused by feds of producing child porn

VALPARAISO — A 35-year-old Portage man, appearing in a local courtroom Tuesday on child pornography charges, was reportedly taken into custody by federal agents to face a new charge of producing the illegal material.

Timothy Carpenter, who had been working as a custodian at an Illinois elementary school and lived with three young children and his fiancee, made an initial video conference appearance Tuesday before a federal magistrate on the new charge of production of child pornography, records show.

The details of the federal charge remain sealed, though records show he was granted a public defender. A probable cause and detention hearing is scheduled for Thursday at the federal courthouse in Hammond.

Carpenter, who had been out on bond on the local charges, appeared for a status hearing Tuesday before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer on two charges of child exploitation and two counts of possessing child pornography.

Carpenter was initially taken into custody Sept. 2 after being nabbed with at least 25 videos and 130 images of child sexual abuse material, police said.

He admitted to police he "routinely watched pornography on his phone and identified multiple websites that he used to access pornographic videos depicting older men," a charging document reads.

Carpenter was arrested by the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, using peer-to-peer file sharing software, the group announced.

The group came across the alleged child pornography between July 1 and 3 while conducting an online investigation, police said. The group said it made three contacts with a device, later traced back to Carpenter.

One photo discovered featured three boys between the ages of 10 and 7 engaged in a sexual act, police said. One video found had a young boy engaged in sex with a man.