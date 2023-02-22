VALPARAISO — A 38-year-old Portage man will serve three years on home detention rather than go to prison as requested by prosecutors after being found guilty of molesting a young girl in 2017.

Tyron Pearson will spend an additional three years on formal probation upon his release from home detention, is labeled as a sexually violent predator and is required to register as a sex offender, and must undergo sex offender treatment, according to Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.

He is prohibited from having any further contact with the young victim during the term of his sentence, the judge said, but was cleared to be with his own biological children.

Pearson faced two to 12 years behind bars on the Level 4 felony count of child molestation.

The sentence came after numerous family members took the witness stand in defense of Pearson and spoke about the loss and hardship that would be created if he were sent to prison. There were also 35 letters submitted in defense of Pearson, the court said.

Pearson told the court Tuesday he was still devastated by the ordeal, and angry and hurt by the girl making the accusations against him.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer requested prison time for Pearson, referring to the "heinous" nature of the crime.

"He sat in a position of trust," Hammer said of the young girl, who knew Pearson. "He violated that trust."

When the defense began referring to injustice in the case, they were stopped by Clymer, who said he respected the guilty verdict by the jury in September.

Defense attorney Susan Severtson said she was baffled by the sentence sought by prosecutors, arguing Pearson has no prior criminal history.

The jury in the case deliberated for about three and a half hours in September before returning with its guilty verdict on one count of child molesting.

Portage police say they were notified Aug. 24, 2017, that the alleged victim in the case, who was younger than 14, had told a friend that Pearson touched her inappropriately several times between May and August of that year at her home.

"(The alleged victim) later told us that she told her friend because she knew she could trust her," according to a charging document.

The friend reportedly took the alleged victim to a school counselor and police were notified of the allegations.

The girl claims Pearson first touched her after sending the younger children in the home to bed and then again some time later while she slept on a couch.

The third incident allegedly occurred Aug. 22, 2017, after the girl fell asleep in her bedroom and involved Pearson forcing the girl to touch him inappropriately, police said.

The girl said her mother was not home during any of the incidents, charges say.