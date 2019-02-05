VALPARAISO — As Portage Mayor James Snyder, a Republican, is away at his federal public corruption trial, the list of candidates seeking to replace him continues to grow.
The city's director of economic development, Andy Maletta, has joined the pool of Democrat candidates that include Leo T. Hatch Jr., City Council member Sue I. Lynch and Clerk-treasurer Christopher D. Stidham, according to Porter County's online election website.
Those wanting to run in this year's municipal election have until noon Friday to register as candidates.
Other races in Portage include:
- Clerk-treasurer: Democrats Elizabeth Modesto and Nina Rivas.
- Council at-large (two seats): Democrats Ferdinand Alvarez, Mark S. Oprisko, Debbie Podgorski and Steve Sonaty; and Republican Austin Bonta.
- Council 1st District: Democrat Gina Giese-Hurst.
- Council 2nd District: Democrats Patrick Clem and Frank O'Reilly.
- Council 3rd District: Democrat Scott Williams and Republican Antonio C. Gutierrez.
- Council 4th District: Democrat Brian M. Gulley and Republican William P. Fekete.
- Council 5th District: Democrat Collin W. Czilli.
Valparaiso
- Mayor: Democrat Debora "Deb" Porter and Republican Matthew R. Murphy.
- Clerk-treasurer: Democrat Erin Stojic and Republican Holly Taylor.
- Council at-large (two seats): Democrats Heath Carter, Todd Etzler and Elizabeth (Liz) Wuerffel; and Republicans Evan Costas and George Douglas.
- Council 1st District: Democrat Diana Reed and Republican Holly Howe.
- Council 2nd District: Democrat Robert (Bob) Cotton.
- Council 3rd District: Democrat Kevin Cornett; and Republicans Walter Dougherty and Casey Schmidt.
- Council 4th District: Republican Jack Pupillo.
- Council 5th District: Democrat Gilles Charriere.
Beverly Shores
- Clerk-treasurer: Democrat Ellen Hundt.
Burns Harbor
- Clerk-treasurer: Democrat Jane M. Jordan.
- Council at-large (five seats): Democrats Eric Hull, Nicholas Loving and Raymond (Ray) Poparad; and Republican Toni Biancardi.
Chesterton
- Clerk-treasurer: Democrat Courtney Udvare and Republican Stephanie Kuziela.
- Council 1st District: Republican Jim Ton.
- Council 3rd District: Democrat Dane V. Lafata.
- Council 4th District: Democrat Sharon Darnell.
- Council 5th District: Republican Emerson Delaney.
Hebron
- Council at-large (two seats): Republicans Todd P. Adamczyk and Howard L. O'Connor.
- Council 3rd District: Democrat John H. Spinks Jr.
Kouts
- Clerk-treasurer: Republican Laurie Tribble.
Porter
- Clerk-treasurer: Republican Carol Pomeroy.
- Council 1st District: Democrat Erik Wagner.
- Council 2nd District: Democrat Greg Stinson.
- Council 3rd District: Democrat William "Bill" Lopez.
- Council 4th District: Democrat David Phillips.
- Council 5th District: Republican Brian Finley.