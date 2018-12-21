VALPARAISO — Nearly five months after pleading guilty in connection with the death of her 20-month-old daughter, Tamika Conley was back in court Friday to amend the agreement that calls on her to testify against her one-time fiance.
That fiance, Gary Hanney, is accused of causing the baby's death at their home in the Camelot Manor Estates mobile home park in Portage while Conley was at work.
Conley's proposed plea agreement had to be modified to include three level 3 felony counts of neglect of a dependent rather than one level 1 and two level 3 counts because the level 1 count prohibited the proposed sentence of probation, said defense attorney Bob Harper.
Conley's probation period was increased from 20 to 30 years as part of the change.
The agreement will not be finalized and Conley will not be sentenced until after she has fulfilled her obligation of testifying against Hanney, whose trial is set for March 11. Both cases are pending before Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer.
Hanney is accused of causing the death of Conley's baby July 18, 2017 while watching the child at the couple's home. Hanney told police the baby fell from a bed after Hanney "plopped" down on the mattress.
Hanney said that 30 to 45 minutes before he called 911 for help, the baby began "breathing weird, with shallow breaths and only breathing every 20 seconds," according to charging information. He said the baby was unresponsive and "like a limp noodle" when he decided to call her mother.
Haney is charged with felony counts of aggravated battery, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, battery with death of a person under the age of 14, two counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person younger than 14 and maintaining a common nuisance.
The couple also is charged with injuring Conley's 4-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. Hanney is not the father of any of the children.
Conley has told the court she left her children with Hanney knowing that he had been physically abusive with them and her. She also knew he was using heroin and had a history of not properly feeding or otherwise caring for the children.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.