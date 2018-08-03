VALPARAISO — A Portage woman charged in connection with the death of her 20-month-old daughter has agreed to testify against her one-time fiance, who is accused of causing the baby's death.
Tamika Conley pleaded guilty Friday to three of the six felony counts she faces and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors against co-defendant Gary Hanney in return for a sentence that calls for her release at the time of sentencing.
The proposed plea agreement, which was taken under consideration by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, calls for Conley to be sentenced to 20 years behind bars, with all but time served to be spent on formal probation, according to her attorney Bob Harper.
She pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependant resulting in death and two lesser counts of neglect of a dependant.
While included, but not binding in the plea agreement, Conley has also agreed not to pursue the custody of her remaining children, Harper said.
Sentencing in the case was put off until after Hanney's case is done.
Hanney is accused of causing the death of Conley's baby July 18, 2017 while watching the child at their home in the Camelot Manor Estates mobile home park in Portage.
Conley was reportedly at work when the incident occurred.
Hanney told police the baby fell from a bed after Hanney "plopped" down on the mattress.
Hanney said that 30 to 45 minutes before he called 911 for help, the baby began "breathing weird, with shallow breaths and only breathing every 20 seconds," according to charging information. He said the baby was unresponsive and "like a limp noodle" when he decided to call her mother.
The couple also is charged with injuring Conley's 4-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son. Hanney is not the father of any of the children.
Conley said Friday while being questioned by Harper that she left her children with Hanney knowing that he had been physically abusive with them and her. She also knew he was using heroin, and had a history of not properly feeding or otherwise caring for the children.
Hanney is set for trial Nov. 13 before Clymer, with a preliminary hearing Sept. 21.
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
