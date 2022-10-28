Portage mom charged with child neglect says sister is seeking custody of alleged victim

VALPARAISO — A 39-year-old Portage woman showed no apparent reaction Friday morning as charges in her child and animal neglect case were read to her and she was told she would be prohibited from having any contact with her 2-year-old daughter while her case proceeds.

The accused, Jamie Lynn Pressley, told the judge her child is currently in the care of the Indiana Department of Child Services and said her sister is seeking temporary custody of the girl.

When the girl was pulled from the Portage mobile home Monday night, she was so covered in dog feces she had to be cleaned several times, according to charging information.

"The feces were smeared on walls in the child's bedroom and on her things," the document reads.

Police said the child had been playing with and walking through the feces left behind by two dogs, who were not fed regularly and had been made to defecate inside the mobile home in the 300 block of Beige Avenue.

Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer left bond at $1,500 cash for Pressley and said the case was being transferred to Porter Superior Court Judge Christopher Buckley, who has an earlier case involving Pressley.

She was charged in that case with driving while suspended, possession of a controlled substance and speeding, court records show.

Pressley is charged in the new case with two felony counts of neglect of a dependent and two misdemeanor counts of neglect of an animal, records show.

Portage police said Pressley was found heavily intoxicated and asleep inside a mobile home when officers arrived shortly after 10 p.m. Monday after it had been reported she had not been to work since the Thursday prior.

Portage police officer Christopher Leer reported he was met with a "staggering stench that overpowered my senses" when entering the mobile home and found an abundance of trash and clutter throughout the interior and heaps of animal and suspected human feces.

He said he also found empty or partially consumed liquor bottles on the floor and within reach of the child, with Pressley asleep in a room with a pool of urine in the center.

Police said they also found two guns in the residence; one on top of the refrigerator was loaded with a round in the chamber.

Former Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said the living conditions were some of the worst he has seen in his 26-year career as a police officer.

"It should also be noted that at no time while I was in the presence of Ms. Pressley did she express any concern/care for her child, dogs or reason for the state of their home," Williams said.