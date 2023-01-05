Portage mom charged with neglect had earlier contact with child welfare officials, cops say

PORTAGE — A 47-year-old Portage mom charged this week with felony neglect after her two 9-year-old autistic children were found running through the neighborhood naked had had an interaction in April with the Indiana Department of Child Services, police said.

"(A family case manager) asked Amannda (Fore) if she reached out for help after that interaction and Amannda said no one would help her," according to the arrest report.

A recently-released DCS report revealed the number of Hoosier children dying from abuse or neglect grew 20% in 2021 following a similar-sized drop the prior year.

Portage police released more details of this week's arrest, saying a witness spotted the boys early Tuesday afternoon naked and outside. Police noted that the temperature was about 60 degrees at the time and it was raining.

By the time an officer arrived around 1:30 p.m., he found the boys just inside the home in the 5600 block of Aspen Avenue, but still naked and with their mother, Fore, sleeping on an air mattress in the living room.

Fore did not immediately wake up as the officer called her name, but finally arose confused once she was shook, police said. She thought she had been asleep since 7 a.m., but was unsure of that or how the boys got out of the house unnoticed.

Police said the doors into the house had locks, but Fore thought an alarm on the front door lacked working batteries.

Both children are non-verbal and thus could not be questioned about their well being, police said. They appeared uninjured and well fed.

"The house was extremely dirty with standing water on the floors and mold, food and feces smeared on the walls," the incident report says. "There was old food scattered throughout the residence and a rotting mattress in a back, spare bedroom."

The children's bedroom had no furniture other than a single mattress that was very dirty, according to police.

The refrigerator contained mold and rotten food, there was trash scattered throughout the house and the area of the hallway with standing water was spongy and the subfloor was exposed where the laminate was removed, the report says. The kitchen sink was filled with dirty dishes and rotten food, and the toilet and shower area were covered in what appeared to be mold and old feces.

"I asked Amannda about the unlivable conditions of the residence and she said she cannot keep up with keeping the house clean," police said.

The DCS family case manager was contacted and spoke to Fore about the children and the living conditions.

Fore was taken to the Porter County jail and court records show she has been charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent. She is scheduled to make an initial court appearance Thursday morning.

The children were released to their aunt, police said.

