PORTAGE — The mother of a 2-year-old girl who got ahold of a gun and fatally shot herself was charged with neglect of a dependent, according to newly unsealed criminal charges.

Abigail Rodriguez, 28, of Portage, told police she and her daughter Grace were in the girl's bedroom Feb. 7 when Grace wandered into Abigail Rodriguez's room and shot herself with a 9 mm handgun, a Portage police officer wrote in an affidavit.

Rodriguez said she thought her daughter was walking toward the living room until she heard a gunshot, the affidavit said, and she rushed into her bedroom and saw Grace on the floor, wounded.

Police were to the residence in the 100 block of Coral Avenue in the Oak Tree Village mobile home park about 11 a.m. for a report of a child who shot herself in the head. Grace Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 6:10 p.m. the same day at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Abigail Rodriguez said she keeps the weapon in the kitchen during the day and on a nightstand next to her bed at night, according to the affidavit.

On this particular day, Rodriguez said, she forgot to bring the gun back into the kitchen, the affidavit said, and she told police she knew the gun had a live round of ammunition in the chamber and did not have a safety switch.

Rodriguez said she has left the gun on the nightstand during the day before but typically shuts the bedroom door or puts up a baby gate, according to the affidavit.

A police officer who responded to the scene found the firearm next to Abigail Rodriguez's bed, and she said she has four other guns in the home, according to the charges.

Rodriguez was scheduled to appear in court Friday for an initial hearing.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Toni Young Todd Wasily Elbe Rice III Autumn Hammock Jon Tannish Kevin Steele Cole Schatz Philip Reiner III Rachel Fite Michael Cruz Delvon Coleman Dakota Chavas Amber Wood Madison Morales Pete Skoutaris Richard Kozecar Yahkeem Fernander Jason Dekker Kyiell Cowart Jed Saunders Jonathan Pollock Deon Newell Nicholas Lewis Craig Williams Austin Utley Juan Tomas Scott Spruitenburg Haley Shidler Blagojce Prentoski Brian Noonan Oscar Lerma-Orrantia Elijah Hicks John Gross Stacey Erdelac Michael Cauley Carolyn Arndt