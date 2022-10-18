Portage mom led police pursuit taking daughter to school, cops say

PORTAGE — A police officer responding to complaints of speeding around Jones Elementary School allegedly wound up in a pursuit with one mother with her child in the vehicle that temporarily placed the school on lockdown and resulted in the driver facing two felony counts.

The officer said she was patrolling the school zone shortly before 8 a.m. Friday when she saw a silver Acura disregard a stop sign at McCool Road and Portage Avenue and continue south on McCool.

The officer reportedly activated her emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle, but it continued into the parking area of Jones school at 2374 McCool Road where it accelerated away from the officer, police said.

Another police vehicle pulled in front of the Acura to prevent it from speeding into children crossing the parking area on their way to school, according to police.

Both officers approached the Acura with guns drawn and the driver, identified as Tana Jackson, 51, of Portage, reportedly said she was "just trying to drop off her daughter (name deleted) at school and told me she works for the government."

Jackson initially denied fleeing from police, saying she did not think she was the one being pursued by the officer.

She repeatedly told the officers she works for the government and said she is not a bad person, according to the arrest report.

Officers learned the elementary school was temporarily placed on lockdown as a result of the police activity in the parking area.

Jackson's daughter, who was crying and upset, was allowed to continue into the school building, police said.

A school official reportedly told police Jackson was among the "worst" of the offenders in mind when the school requested an extra patrol to crack down on speeding in the area.

Jackson, who continued to repeat that she works for the government, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and neglect of a dependent, records show.

Jackson later admitted she knew the officer was trying to stop her, "but she needed to drop off (her daughter) and figured she could just explain that to me later," the incident report says.