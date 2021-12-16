Portage mom passed out drunk in vehicle with crying child inside, police say

PORTAGE — A 25-year-old Portage woman was taken into custody on a public intoxication charge after she was found passed out behind the wheel of her running vehicle with a crying child inside, police said.

"Ms. (Jasmine) Waddell pleaded with me that she was fine and not intoxicated that she was waiting at the church for her daughter to get off the bus," according to Portage police.

Police said they were called out shortly after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to the report of the unresponsive female sitting in a running vehicle with a crying child inside in the parking lot of the Lakeview Baptist Church, 2321 Dombey Road.

An officer found the white Lexus SUV with Waddell slumped over in the driver's seat and a young girl sitting in a rear child seat crying, the incident report says.

Waddell did not respond at first to the officer and when the vehicle door was opened, she began to fall out, police said. It was at that point she woke up and told police she was waiting for her daughter to get off the bus. Police said she appeared intoxicated and smelled of alcohol.

Waddell reportedly told police she drank the night before and denied consuming any alcohol that day.