VALPARAISO — The 29-year-old Portage mother charged after her 2-year-old daughter fatally shot herself at home pleaded guilty during her initial hearing to a reduced charge as part of a proposed deal that calls for probation as a sentence, records show.

Abigail Rodriguez struck a deal with county prosecutors to plead guilty to a reduced count of neglect of a dependent in return for a sentence of three years behind bars with all but time served to be suspended and served on formal probation.

It is unusual for a defendant with this level of charge to plead guilty during an initial hearing.

Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish took the proposed plea agreement under consideration and will decide May 12 whether to accept it and carry out sentencing, records show.

It appears Rodriguez was released from jail the same day she surrendered on the charge.

Rodriguez had told police she and her daughter Grace were in the girl's bedroom Feb. 7 when Grace wandered into Abigail Rodriguez's room and shot herself with a 9 mm handgun, a Portage police officer wrote in an affidavit.

Rodriguez said she thought her daughter was walking toward the living room until she heard a gunshot, the affidavit said, and she rushed into her bedroom and saw Grace on the floor, wounded.

Police were called around 11 a.m. to the residence in the 100 block of Coral Avenue in the Oak Tree Village mobile home park for a report of a child who shot herself in the head. Grace Rodriguez was pronounced dead at 6:10 that night at Comer Children's Hospital in Chicago, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

Abigail Rodriguez said she keeps the weapon in the kitchen during the day and on a nightstand next to her bed at night, according to the affidavit.

On this particular day, Rodriguez said she forgot to bring the gun back into the kitchen, and she told police she knew the gun had a live round of ammunition in the chamber and did not have a safety switch.

Rodriguez said she has left the gun on the nightstand during the day but typically shuts the bedroom door or puts up a baby gate, according to the affidavit.

A police officer who responded to the scene found the firearm next to Abigail Rodriguez's bed. Rodriguez said she has four other guns in the residence, according to the charges.

