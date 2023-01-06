Portage mom released without bond, but will be supervised in child neglect case, judge says

VALPARAISO — The 47-year-old Portage woman charged this week with felony neglect after her two 9-year-old autistic children were found running naked through the neighborhood was ordered released from jail without bond, court records show.

Amannda Fore was released on her own recognizance by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish during an initial hearing.

Fore was placed on pretrial supervision and was ordered by the judge to report to the Porter County adult probation department upon her release from jail. The court order says Fore does not have a prior criminal conviction.

She requested and was granted access to a public defender after it was determined by the judge she qualifies for the free legal representation.

Future hearings were set for March 3 and April 14, court records show.

Fore is charged with a felony count of neglect of a dependent after police responded to her Portage home early Tuesday afternoon following the report of the wandering children.

Responding officers said they found Fore asleep on an air mattress in the living room of the home in the 5600 block of Aspen Avenue and her two nonverbal autistic children inside, but still naked.

Fore was unsure how the boys were able to leave the house.

"The house was extremely dirty with standing water on the floors, and mold, food and feces smeared on the walls," the incident report says. "There was old food scattered throughout the residence and a rotting mattress in a back, spare bedroom."

The children's bedroom had no furniture other than a single mattress that was very dirty, according to police.

The refrigerator contained mold and rotten food, trash was scattered throughout the house, and the area of the hallway with standing water was spongy and the subfloor was exposed where the laminate was removed, the report says. The kitchen sink was filled with dirty dishes and rotten food, and the toilet and shower area were covered in what appeared to be mold and old feces.

Police learned Fore had contact in April with the Indiana Department of Child Services and told a DCS family case manager this week no one would help her.

A recently released DCS report revealed that the number of Hoosier children dying from abuse or neglect grew 20% in 2021, with a similar-sized drop the previous year.

Fore's two children were released to their aunt, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail Jessica Martin Brandon Blake David Mosier Wendy Boyke Domonic Brothers Jake Chalabis Noe Pena III Marlin Junigan Angel Figueroa Vasko Suleski Rafael Pimentel Ryan Gurley Tina Wishnevski Damon Anderson Kayla Powers Maciel Haynes Edward Sly