Portage motorcyclist topping 100 mph leads vehicle, foot chase, police say

PORTAGE — A 37-year-old motorcyclist topping 100 mph is accused of leading Portage police on a chase and then continuing on foot after crashing his bike.

Karl Brewer told police he fled because he did not have a motorcycle endorsement and his license plates were expired, police said.

"Mr. Brewer stated he did not want to go to jail, and he would not have anyone to bail him out," according to the incident report.

Brewer faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, police said.

A Portage police officer said he first spotted Brewer driving his motorcycle at 101 mph in a 45 mph zone westbound on U.S. 6 near the intersection of Wilshire Drive. The officer pursued as Brewer turned south on County Line Road by cutting through a parking area.

Brewer did not stop for the police lights or siren behind him and turned west on Ind. 130 and continued to flee, disregarding all stop signs, police said. He then turned back east on Cleveland Street and north onto County Line Road until he crashed just south of Ingram Avenue.