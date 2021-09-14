 Skip to main content
Portage motorcyclist topping 100 mph leads vehicle, foot chase, police say
Karl Brewer

Karl Brewer

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 37-year-old motorcyclist topping 100 mph is accused of leading Portage police on a chase and then continuing on foot after crashing his bike.

Karl Brewer told police he fled because he did not have a motorcycle endorsement and his license plates were expired, police said.

"Mr. Brewer stated he did not want to go to jail, and he would not have anyone to bail him out," according to the incident report.

Brewer faces a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and misdemeanor charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving, police said.

A Portage police officer said he first spotted Brewer driving his motorcycle at 101 mph in a 45 mph zone westbound on U.S. 6 near the intersection of Wilshire Drive. The officer pursued as Brewer turned south on County Line Road by cutting through a parking area.

Brewer did not stop for the police lights or siren behind him and turned west on Ind. 130 and continued to flee, disregarding all stop signs, police said. He then turned back east on Cleveland Street and north onto County Line Road until he crashed just south of Ingram Avenue.

Officers said they watched as Brewer got up and ran east into a residential area. He ignored police demands to stop until he gave up and laid down on the grass.

Brewer was driving a 1996 Honda motorcycle, police said.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

