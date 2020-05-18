Portage motorist cited for littering after tossing marijuana out of car

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE — A 23-year-old Portage woman facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and possessing drugs was also cited for littering after allegedly throwing a marijuana cigarette out her car window at the feet of a police officer, according to the incident report.

Police said they stopped Evelyn Vann's vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Swanson Road and McCasland Avenue after watching it swerving on the road, and nearly striking another vehicle and a concrete pillar.

The officer said he smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle and saw a marijuana cigarette near the vehicle's gear shift, according to police. Vann reportedly denied having any marijuana in the vehicle and when questioned about the rolled cigarette, acknowledged it was marijuana and threw it out the passenger window where the officer was standing.

"I advised Miss Vann she should not be littering," the officer said.

Vann reportedly told police she had drank "a fifth" of alcohol that night.