You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Portage motorist cited for littering after tossing marijuana out of car
alert urgent

Portage motorist cited for littering after tossing marijuana out of car

{{featured_button_text}}
Evelyn Vann

Evelyn Vann

 Provided

PORTAGE — A 23-year-old Portage woman facing charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and possessing drugs was also cited for littering after allegedly throwing a marijuana cigarette out her car window at the feet of a police officer, according to the incident report.

Police said they stopped Evelyn Vann's vehicle shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday in the area of Swanson Road and McCasland Avenue after watching it swerving on the road, and nearly striking another vehicle and a concrete pillar.

The officer said he smelled marijuana as he approached the vehicle and saw a marijuana cigarette near the vehicle's gear shift, according to police. Vann reportedly denied having any marijuana in the vehicle and when questioned about the rolled cigarette, acknowledged it was marijuana and threw it out the passenger window where the officer was standing.

"I advised Miss Vann she should not be littering," the officer said.

Vann reportedly told police she had drank "a fifth" of alcohol that night.

She is accused of being verbally abusive with officers, telling them "to take off her handcuffs and they would see," according to the report.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts