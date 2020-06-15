Portage murder case delayed again nearly 8 years after killing

VALPARAISO — Nearly eight years after allegedly hiring a gunman to kill a Portage man, Sheaurice Major's murder case is still pending trial.
Major, who was released on her own recognizance in January 2019 because of the delays in the case, was back in court Monday morning and the status hearing was postponed until Sept. 14.
This latest delay was sought by her defense attorney Matthew Norman Fech, who said he had been provided with a significant amount of material after taking over the case last fall.
He said he needs to meet with prosecutors to determine if he has all the material and that has yet to be arranged.
Prosecutors had no objection to the delay.
Major, 49, is charged in the shooting death of 72-year-old Carl Griffith Sr. on Nov. 1, 2012.
Major is accused of hiring Gary resident Dontaye Singletary to carry out the killing, police said. Singletary is serving a 65-year prison term after being found guilty in 2015 of murdering Griffith.
Major had spent nearly four years behind bars the first time she was charged with the crime, but was released in March 2017 due to a lack of evidence.
She was taken back into custody in October 2018 after Singletary reached out to police and prosecutors offering to provide the information they needed against Major.
Major, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, had been scheduled to face jurors in April 2019. But the trial was delayed due to health problems suffered by her former attorney.
The trial was rescheduled for October, but again derailed when her former attorney pulled out of the case. He said he was under doctor's care for a medical condition that prevented him from undertaking the two-week trial, according to court records.
Griffith was an employee of a towing company owned by Major's estranged husband, and police said Major had Griffith killed because she did not like him.
