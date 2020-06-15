Portage murder case delayed again nearly 8 years after killing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — Nearly eight years after allegedly hiring a gunman to kill a Portage man, Sheaurice Major's murder case is still pending trial.

Major, who was released on her own recognizance in January 2019 because of the delays in the case, was back in court Monday morning and the status hearing was postponed until Sept. 14.

This latest delay was sought by her defense attorney Matthew Norman Fech, who said he had been provided with a significant amount of material after taking over the case last fall.

He said he needs to meet with prosecutors to determine if he has all the material and that has yet to be arranged.

Prosecutors had no objection to the delay.

Major, 49, is charged in the shooting death of 72-year-old Carl Griffith Sr. on Nov. 1, 2012.

Major is accused of hiring Gary resident Dontaye Singletary to carry out the killing, police said. Singletary is serving a 65-year prison term after being found guilty in 2015 of murdering Griffith.

Major had spent nearly four years behind bars the first time she was charged with the crime, but was released in March 2017 due to a lack of evidence.