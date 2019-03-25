VALPARAISO — A trial has been scheduled Oct. 22 for a 48-year-old Merrillville woman charged a second time with arranging the 2012 murder-for-hire killing of Portage resident Carl Griffith Sr.
The trial for Sheaurice Major will take place Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of that week and on the same three days during each of the following two weeks if the time is needed, Porter Superior Court Judge Roger Bradford said during a short hearing Monday morning.
A pretrial hearing in the case is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 30.
Major, who has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, had been scheduled to face jurors beginning April 15. But her defense attorney, Ray Szarmach, was granted a delay because health problems have prevented him from preparing for trial.
Major is charged in the Nov. 1, 2012, shooting death of Griffith, 72, outside his Portage home.
She spent nearly four years behind bars the first time she was charged, but was released in March 2017 due to a lack of evidence.
Major was taken back into custody in October after the gunman in the case, Gary resident Dontaye Singletary, reached out to police and prosecutors in August offering to provide the information they needed against Major. Singletary is serving a 65-year prison term after being found guilty in 2015 of murdering Griffith.
Griffith was an employee of a towing company owned by Major's estranged husband, and police said Major had Griffith killed because she did not like him.
