Portage murder charge reduced to robbery; judge says he needs convincing

VALPARAISO — Portage resident Dominique Smith walked into court Monday afternoon facing a murder charge from a shooting more than a decade ago.
The 31-year-old walked out about an hour later having pleaded guilty to an amended and far less serious felony count of robbery.
The surprise change comes in the wake of last week's hearing involving a key witness, who initially denied Smith was involved and then went on to identify him as the killer only to seek later to amend her story.
The proposed plea, which calls for a 10-year prison term, was taken under consideration by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer, who made it clear he is uncertain whether he will accept the deal.
"A robbery charge is a dramatically different case than a murder case," the judge said.
Clymer told prosecutors and defense attorney Bob Harper that he will call on on them during a Feb. 22 hearing to inform him why he should accept the proposed plea. The family members of the alleged victim will also have the opportunity to comment on the proposed sentence, he said.
"I want to be prepared to hear from everyone," he said.
Smith was charged in November 2018 with murdering Jeremiah Higgins, 27, by shooting him on the night of May 15, 2009, at Canden Apartments in Portage.
Police said he entered the apartment, located behind a Strack & Van Til grocery store, and asked "Where's Tommy" and "Where's the money" before shooting Higgins three times during a struggle.
As part of the amended charge of robbery, Smith said he knocked on the same door on the day in question with the intention of stealing money and/or drugs. Smith said he was armed with a gun and demanded money from a resident other than Higgins, who gave him a wallet.
Ashely Udoh (formerly Rice), who has been described as the only person who can provide personal knowledge of the events leading up to, during and after the alleged murder, threw a wrench into prosecutor's case against Smith by changing her story.
Udoh initially told police she had no knowledge of Smith having anything to do with the alleged crime and said an unknown man with them shot Higgins, according to Harper.
Yet after meeting further with police, she said there was no unknown man and that Smith shot Higgins, according to court documents.
Udoh later retained an attorney, who contacted prosecutors and the defense on her behalf saying she wanted to correct her statement.
Monday's plea came just moments after Clymer denied a request from the defense to dismiss the case and/or throw out comments Smith made to police.
That decision followed a lengthy hearing Tuesday on the requests, which continued Monday.
Clinical psychologist Stan Lelek testified last week that he interviewed and tested Smith at the jail in July and discovered Smith had an IQ that is the equivalent to a third grader.
He determined Smith's IQ to be 57, which was described as very low. An average IQ, by comparison, is between 90 and 109, he said during questioning from Harper.
Clymer said as part of ruling on the motions to dismiss and suppress that there was no misconduct by prosecutors.