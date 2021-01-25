Portage murder charge reduced to robbery; judge says he needs convincing

Police said he entered the apartment, located behind a Strack & Van Til grocery store, and asked "Where's Tommy" and "Where's the money" before shooting Higgins three times during a struggle.

As part of the amended charge of robbery, Smith said he knocked on the same door on the day in question with the intention of stealing money and/or drugs. Smith said he was armed with a gun and demanded money from a resident other than Higgins, who gave him a wallet.

Ashely Udoh (formerly Rice), who has been described as the only person who can provide personal knowledge of the events leading up to, during and after the alleged murder, threw a wrench into prosecutor's case against Smith by changing her story.

Udoh initially told police she had no knowledge of Smith having anything to do with the alleged crime and said an unknown man with them shot Higgins, according to Harper.

Yet after meeting further with police, she said there was no unknown man and that Smith shot Higgins, according to court documents.

Udoh later retained an attorney, who contacted prosecutors and the defense on her behalf saying she wanted to correct her statement.