Portage murder trial delayed over concerns of COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The witness in question, Ashely Udoh (formerly Rice), is the only person who can provide personal knowledge of the events leading up to, during and after the alleged murder, Harper said.

When Portage police interviewed Udoh on Nov. 9, 2018, detectives implied she would be given immunity, according to Harper's motion. After requesting to have an attorney and her mother present, detectives reportedly discouraged her, saying they would not then be able to help her.

Udoh initially told police she had no knowledge of Smith having anything to do with the alleged crime and said an unknown man with them on the night in question shot Higgins, according to Harper.

Police then took Udoh to the apartment complex in question and when they returned from that portion of the interview, which was not recorded, she said there was no unknown man and that Smith shot Higgins, the motion claims.

Udoh later retained an attorney, who contacted prosecutors and the defense on her behalf saying she wanted to correct her statement.

The defense argues that prosecutors told Udoh she could be charged with perjury or subject to criminal charges if she changed her story.