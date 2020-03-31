Portage murder trial delayed over concerns of COVID-19

VALPARAISO — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to play havoc with the local court system, this time delaying a more-than-decade-old murder case from Portage.
Defense attorney Bob Harper, with the support of prosecutors, asked the court to postpone the May 4 murder trial for Dominique Smith, arguing that concerns over the spread of the coronavirus jeopardizes interviews that need to take place in preparation of the trial.
Interviews were scheduled for Wednesday at the Portage Police Department, which is now closed to the public as a result of the pandemic.
"The defense is in the dilemma of either trying to force people to go ahead with these depositions or get a continuance of the trial date," Harper wrote.
He also sought to delay an April 14 hearing on a motion to dismiss the case and suppress statements from the accused.
Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer granted the delays, but new dates had not been scheduled as of late Tuesday morning.
Smith, 30, is charged with murdering Jeremiah Higgins, 27, by shooting him on the night of May 15, 2009, at Canden Apartments in Portage.
Harper is arguing the case should be dismissed because police and prosecution's handling of a witness has denied Smith the right to a fair trial.
The witness in question, Ashely Udoh (formerly Rice), is the only person who can provide personal knowledge of the events leading up to, during and after the alleged murder, Harper said.
When Portage police interviewed Udoh on Nov. 9, 2018, detectives implied she would be given immunity, according to Harper's motion. After requesting to have an attorney and her mother present, detectives reportedly discouraged her, saying they would not then be able to help her.
Udoh initially told police she had no knowledge of Smith having anything to do with the alleged crime and said an unknown man with them on the night in question shot Higgins, according to Harper.
Police then took Udoh to the apartment complex in question and when they returned from that portion of the interview, which was not recorded, she said there was no unknown man and that Smith shot Higgins, the motion claims.
Udoh later retained an attorney, who contacted prosecutors and the defense on her behalf saying she wanted to correct her statement.
The defense argues that prosecutors told Udoh she could be charged with perjury or subject to criminal charges if she changed her story.
As a result, if prosecutors provide immunity and Udoh implicates Smith with her testimony, Smith's case will be damaged because earlier claims of hers would have cleared Smith, according to the defense motion.
Harper is also seeking to toss out comments Smith made to police, arguing that the lack of a prompt initial hearing led Smith to believe his only options were to cooperate with police or remain behind bars for years until he could tell his side of the story.
