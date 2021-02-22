Portage murder trial delayed until August

VALPARAISO — Just more than a week after Shaun Thompson failed to convince a judge to toss out statements he made to police during a murder investigation, the 16-year-old was granted a five-month delay in his trial.

The Gary resident was to go to trial March 1 on allegations of pulling the trigger that killed Adriana Saucedo, 27, of Portage on Nov. 19, 2019 during what has been described as a robbery disguised as a drug deal.

Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer agreed to continue the trial until Aug. 9 at the request of defense attorney James Woods.

Woods told the court he was only recently provided with Facebook and Instagram records of the three young men charged in the killing and needs more time to review the material to prepare for trial.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Mary Ryan said the records in question amount to more than 10,000 pages.

DeBoer rejected a request earlier this month to toss out statements Thompson gave to police as part of the murder investigation.

"(Shaun) Thompson's waiver of rights and statement to the police was the product of free will and deliberate choice," the judge said.