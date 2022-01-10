Portage murder trial scheduled as third mental health evaluation is pending

VALPARAISO — While a third mental health evaluation remains pending, a June trial has been set for Portage resident Charles Trumble, who is accused of striking his elderly mother with a sledgehammer and killing her.

A June 7 trial was scheduled by Porter Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Clymer during a short video hearing from the Porter County jail.

Trumble was represented by defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, who confirmed the results of the latest mental evaluation are still pending.

Clymer granted a request from the defense for 61-year-old Trumble to again undergo a mental health evaluation, according to court records.

Trumble has notified the court of his intention to pursue an insanity defense at trial.

When asked during a past court hearing whether he was suffering from any mental issues, Trumble had responded, "Well, I think we all do at some level."

Trumble also refused to be sworn in for the hearing, saying his religion does not allow that. He did not elaborate.

Trumble is accused of murdering 91-year-old Dixie Trumble on Feb. 23, 2020, at the Portage home the pair shared.