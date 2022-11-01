Portage neighbor dispute leaves one shot, one behind bars, police say

PORTAGE — A local man said he was in the heat of a parking dispute with a neighbor when the other man pulled out a handgun and fired several times in a sweeping motion, Portage police said.

The man said he he did not think the gun was real at first because, "who would do something like that?" according to the incident report.

It was only after he began walking back to his house in the 6900 block of Medora Avenue that he felt pain in his right thigh and realized he had been shot, police said.

As the man was rushed to the hospital, police said they took the neighbor, Benjamin Altieri, 31, into custody on felony counts of battery involving a deadly weapon and criminal recklessness with a firearm.

Police said they were called out to the site shortly after 7 p.m. Friday and found the shooting victim in blood soaked jeans.

The injured man reportedly told police Altieri parked his 2008 Jeep in front of his mailbox, so he responded by parking his 2015 GMC Sierra on the side of the jeep in the street. This set off an argument between the two men, resulting in the shooting, police said.

Altieri said he first fired a warning shot into the ground, "because he was in my yard," the arrest report says. He said the neighbor continued to approach him, at which time he shot him in the leg.

"He reiterated that he could have shot him in the stomach or the chest area, however he did not want to hurt anyone so he shot him in the leg," police said. "Benjamin also added he was just scared."

Police said home surveillance footage shows Altieri yelling at the other man to, "move it back" while motioning with his hand.

The other man begins walking home on the public sidewalk when Altieri yells at him to "come on," police said. As the other man approaches Altieri on Altier's property, seven shots are heard, police said.