PORTAGE — A Portage police officer was injured Wednesday chasing an allegedly armed man who jumped out of a vehicle and fled on foot. Inside the vehicle, police found a man hiding in the trunk.
At 2:30 p.m., a Lake Station woman called the Portage Police Department, telling officers a man with a gun was driving to the area of Blake Road and Concord Avenue in Portage, Chief Troy Williams said.
The woman's relationship to the man and additional reasons for her call to the police are unknown, Williams said.
At first, Williams said multiple officers searched the area and did not locate the man or the vehicle, which was reported to be a Pontiac Grand Prix.
The woman called a second time, around 3 p.m., telling officers the man was in the area of Concord Avenue. Portage and Burns Harbor police located the vehicle traveling on Dombey Road in Portage.
The man got out of the car and fled while the driver stayed in the vehicle.
While chasing the man on foot, a Portage officer suffered a shoulder injury, Williams said, and was treated at a local hospital.
Police found a second male passenger in the trunk of the car, who reportedly told the driver he didn't like meeting new people and decided to hide in the trunk, Williams said. Neither the driver nor the man found in the trunk was arrested, and there were no illegal substances found in the vehicle during the stop, Williams said.
Around 3:15 p.m. police apprehended the fleeing man and Burns Harbor Police took him into custody. A gun was also found and confiscated by police.
The man has not been charged as of Wednesday afternoon, and Burns Harbor police said they will release police report details of the incident on Thursday.
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
