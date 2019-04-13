Chelich had worked for the Portage Police department for about 13 years, Williams said.
Chelich was arrested and is currently in custody at the Porter County Jail. In addition, he was placed on administrative leave and the police department is seeking his termination, Williams said.
“This kind of behavior can not and will not be tolerated,” Williams said. “We, as officers, are held to a higher standard, as well we should be, and our community should expect nothing less. I would like to commend Sheriff (David) Reynolds for his officers’ professionalism and assistance. This incident is not indicative of every officer, but does put a stain on us all. Our thoughts go out to the victim.”
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts, investigative news and more. She is a Region native and graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology.
