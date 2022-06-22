Portage officers injured during arrest, police say

PORTAGE — Two Portage Police Department officers were injured while arresting two juvenile females Tuesday, police said.

An officer observed two young women stumbling barefoot along U.S. Highway 20 at approximately 2:11 a.m. The officer stopped to check their welfare and found them under the influence of unknown substances.

The two females reported they lied to their parents about their whereabouts and were given a ride to the local motel by an adult, who rented the room for them to "party" with several men, police said.

The 15-year-old female and 16-year-old female were determined by police to have voluntarily stayed at the hotel to engage in sexual acts with multiple, possibly adult males.

Based on the information that a person under the legal age of consent was engaged in sexual acts with a group of men, along with the indications of substance abuse, officers traveled to Travel Inn to investigate, police said.

After speaking to the desk clerk to determine the room the men were in, several officers positioned themselves outside the door of the room while others set up a perimeter around the hotel.

Officers heard voices making statements that the two girls who left "looked like they were 12 or 13" and how they had attempted to have sex with them anyways.

Officers knocked on the door and heard a female voice respond that she needed a second to get dressed. A 15-year-old female opened the door wrapped in a bed sheet.

Officers observed a partially clothed 16-year-old woman yell "Cops!" A 17-year-old male wearing only underwear leaped out of the window, where he was detained.

As this occurred Brendan Richardson-Willis, 19, who was wearing only underwear and a face mask attempted to shove past officers to flee. A physical struggle ensued between Richardson-Willis and three officers.

Richardson-Willis was tased twice, but it had no effect. At one point, Richardson-Willis was forced to the ground where he reached under the hotel bed. It was later discovered that there was a loaded pistol grip 12-gauge shotgun and a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol under the bed.

He then attempted to disarm each officer, but it was prevented. However, two holsters were damaged. After a third taser, Richardson-Willis was brought under control and handcuffed.

He suddenly lost consciousness and was transferred to a local hospital for evaluation. After being found in good health, he was transferred to Porter County Jail.

While on scene, two additional males were found in a vehicle. One 17-year-old male admitted to being in the room with Richardson-Willis and was found in possession of THC vape cartridges and drug paraphernalia, and he was arrested, police said.

During the investigation, officers recovered a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun, 9mm Taurus semi-automatic pistol, marijuana, marijuana wax, THC vape cartridges, alcohol, CO2 cartridges and three prescription-only medications abused by occupants.

Three officers sustained injuries consisting of abrasions to arms, a sprained elbow, a bone chip from the elbow and a swollen hand. Several officers present also complained of coughing and shortness of breath due to inhalation of unknown substances in the hotel room.



Each officer was able to transport themselves to the hospital for treatment and returned to work the following evening.

The investigation is ongoing in regard to sexual offenses occurring to the three 15-year-old females, police said. The adult female who rented the room faces criminal charges related to contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Richardson-Willis was charged with battery to law enforcement resulting in injury, resisting law enforcement causing injury, possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, inhaling toxic vapors, visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.

Two female juveniles were charged with visiting a common nuisance. A male juvenile was charged with visiting a common nuisance, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia. Another male juvenile was charged with possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance, resisting law enforcement, possession of marijuana, visiting a common nuisance, inhaling a toxic vapor and possession of paraphernalia.

