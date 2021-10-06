Portage official to testify when former mayor sentenced by feds next week

HAMMOND — Portage Superintendent of Streets and Sanitation Randy Reeder, who testified on behalf of federal prosecutors during the March bribery trial of former Mayor James Snyder, will again take the stand, but for the defense when Snyder is sentenced next week.

The defense made the announcement during a status call Wednesday morning with U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois, who was brought in to oversee the local case.

Kennelly rejected a request by the defense to also call two IRS agents during Wednesday's sentencing, saying the testimony is not needed to present the information in question.

Government prosecutors said they do not intend to call any witnesses.

Kennelly changed the hour of the sentencing hearing from 1 p.m. to 10 a.m. Wednesday, saying he wanted to assure adequate time was available if needed.

Snyder was on Wednesday's call, but remained silent other than letting the judge know he was in attendance.

The status hearing came two days after Snyder filed a document again asking the judge to spare him from prison when he is sentenced on bribery and tax violation charges.