Portage parents threaten to sue unless Tuesday's student mask mandate is lifted

PORTAGE — The parents of two families of students at Portage Township Schools have put the district on notice of their intention to sue unless the student COVID-19 mask requirement that took effect Tuesday is rescinded.

"I am letting you know right now, my child will not be wearing a mask, will not be forced to wear one because I DO NOT CONSENT nor did a public open discussion occur," according to the Tort Claim notices from Brad and Laura Kellett, and Karl and Jacklyn Greer.

"School districts simply don't have authority to issue laws of general applicability concerning health issues such as this," the parents say. "We have NOT forfeited any explicit right that any private or federal agency have RIGHTS over our dominion and that of our children and therefore those rights are powers reserved to the people."

The schools implemented the mask requirement in order to comply with the call from parents to stick with in-school learning as opposed to a virtual approach, district attorney Ken Elwood said Tuesday.

"That is our primary motivating factor," he said.