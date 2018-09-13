PORTAGE — Police here have arrested two men and a juvenile suspected in a string of vehicle break-ins and burglaries.
The arrests came within less than 24 hours of each other and police believe the suspects may have been involved in more incidents throughout the city.
Two were arrested early Wednesday morning after a resident in the 6400 block of Satin Avenue alerted police, Police Chief Troy Williams said at a news conference Thursday.
Trevor A. Smaw, 18, of Portage is being charged with possession of a stolen handgun, theft, unlawful entry into a vehicle and possession of marijuana. A 17-year-old male Portage resident was also arrested and charged with theft and unlawful entry into a vehicle.
According to Williams, police responded to the area and initially spotted the juvenile, who began running, but ultimately stopped and was taken into custody.
Initially the juvenile would not give up the name of his accomplice, said Williams, but after an interview, he identified Smaw. Smaw allegedly admitted to his involvement in thefts.
Police reviewed Smaw's cellphone, which showed a picture of him handling a handgun. Police searched his residence and recovered two handgun magazines and marijuana. Smaw told police the handgun in the picture was sold an 18-year-old Portage High School student. That student told police he did not have any concerns with the handgun when he bought it. Police learned the handgun had been stolen the first weekend in September from a vehicle on Angelina Street.
Detective Dave Czilli said it is believed the two were involved in 18 to 20 vehicle entries that morning and believe they may have been involved in others in other neighborhoods.
The second arrest came shortly after midnight Thursday when a resident of the 3100 block of Swanson Road reported a suspicious person in the area.
Police identified the man as Richard Lazur, 32, of Portage. Police learned Lazur had an active warrant for parole violation with nationwide extradition.
As police approached Lazur, they allegedly saw him place something on the ground. While speaking with police, Lazur allegedly reached inside his jacket pocket. He was grabbed by officers, who placed him into handcuffs. A search of that pocket revealed he had a .22 cal revolver inside.
Police located two shotguns in the area where Lazur was seen placing something on the ground. He also had a wallet in his possession belonging to a person in the 5500 block of Robbins Road.
The Robbins Road resident identified the pistol and shotguns as his and told police he believed they were stolen from his garage earlier in the evening.
Lazur, who has prior convictions for burglary, theft and other charges, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, burglary and parole violation.