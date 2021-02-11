Portage police did not violate youth's rights in local murder case, judge rules

VALPARAISO — A local judge has rejected a request to toss out statements given to police by a then-16-year-old charged with pulling the trigger that killed a 27-year-old Portage woman during what has been described as a robbery disguised as a drug deal.
"(Shaun) Thompson's waiver of rights and statement to the police was the product of free will and deliberate choice," Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said in her ruling issued Thursday.
The ruling comes one week after Thompson, 17, appeared in court with his attorney seeking to have his statement to police removed from his case. They argued during the lengthy hearing that the young man's "advisement and waiver of rights" were not handled in accordance with his constitutional rights.
Thompson is charged along with Roderick Silas, 16, and Jonathan Brown, 18, all of Gary, in the Nov. 19, 2019, shooting death of Portage resident Adriana Saucedo.
DeBoer determined that Thompson was in custody at the time of the Nov. 21, 2019, interview in question at the Portage Police Department and that his rights were not violated by police.
Thompson's parents, who were present at the station on the night of the interview, were adequately advised of their son's rights, were given time for private consultation with their son and joined Thompson in voluntarily waiving his rights before talking to police, the judge ruled.
DeBoer determined that the parents understood the consequences of their son's statement, were informed about the crime he was suspected in, and that the young man was not coerced by police into waiving his rights.
The judge also dismissed a claim that Thompson's father and/or mother had interests adverse to their son's.
Police say the three defendants picked up Saucedo at her Portage apartment under the false claim of selling her marijuana. They stole $80 from her and drove to the parking lot of the nearby Frontier building at 2059 Crisman Road in Portage, where Thompson allegedly shot her while both were inside the vehicle.
Also in the car were Silas, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, and Brown, who was 17.
After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd. in Gary, where they dumped Saucedo's body before heading off to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.
Thompson is scheduled for trial March 1.
Silas pleaded guilty in December to a felony count of robbery resulting in serious bodily injury in the case in return for prosecutors dropping counts of aiding, inducing or causing a murder, and murder in perpetration of a robbery.
Silas agrees, as part of the deal, to testify and otherwise cooperate with prosecutors against Thompson and Brown.
Brown is scheduled to appear Monday before DeBoer, according to the court.