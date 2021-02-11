Portage police did not violate youth's rights in local murder case, judge rules

VALPARAISO — A local judge has rejected a request to toss out statements given to police by a then-16-year-old charged with pulling the trigger that killed a 27-year-old Portage woman during what has been described as a robbery disguised as a drug deal.

"(Shaun) Thompson's waiver of rights and statement to the police was the product of free will and deliberate choice," Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer said in her ruling issued Thursday.

The ruling comes one week after Thompson, 17, appeared in court with his attorney seeking to have his statement to police removed from his case. They argued during the lengthy hearing that the young man's "advisement and waiver of rights" were not handled in accordance with his constitutional rights.

Thompson is charged along with Roderick Silas, 16, and Jonathan Brown, 18, all of Gary, in the Nov. 19, 2019, shooting death of Portage resident Adriana Saucedo.

DeBoer determined that Thompson was in custody at the time of the Nov. 21, 2019, interview in question at the Portage Police Department and that his rights were not violated by police.