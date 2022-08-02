Portage police disarm young man to find he was carrying nonfunctioning replica of handgun

PORTAGE — Officers responding to a report of a man threatening with a gun, found a 19-year-old with a weapon that turned out to be a replica of a 1911 handgun that did not work, Portage police say.
Police said when they arrived at 9:15 p.m. July 26 in the 5800 block of Creekview Court, they found the same man they had been in contact with just a few minutes earlier in the wake of a juvenile fight.
When the man began walking away from officers, he was ordered to stop and raise his hands, at which time police saw a handgun in the waistband of his shorts, according to the report.
Police said they removed the gun and found it loaded with several rounds of ammunition.
A witness told officers she had heard the young man walking outside saying, " They are going to pay now" and "I'm going to shoot it up."
Officer's spoke with the young man's grandfather, who told them the gun was a commemorative replica and did not work. It was returned to the grandfather and police forwarded a recommendation of a criminal charge against the young man to county prosecutors.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into the Porter County Jail
Miguel Salinas
Arrest date: July 22, 2022 Age: 38 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202958
Charges: Possession or use of legend drug or precursor, felony
Bradley Ernhart
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203034
Charges: Battery, felony
Diamonelle Thompson
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Maywood, IL Booking Number: 2203014
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christopher Evon
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 57 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203059
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Gregory Sirko
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203053
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
William Hanyard
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203009
Charges: Criminal confinement, felony
Christopher Mendoza
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Gary, IN Booking Number: 2202970
Charges: Battery, misdemeanor
Antonio Mitchell
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: LaPorte, IN Booking Number: 2202986
Charges: Auto theft, felony
Matthew Fancher
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203041
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Serreana Jackson
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Indianapolis, IN Booking Number: 2202974
Charges: Battery, felony
Robert Truelove
Arrest date: July 25, 2022 Age: 56 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202998
Charges: OWI, felony
Renee Sorensen
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2203051
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
John Gardner III
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203004
Charges: OWI, felony
Jarett Piornack
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 21 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2202973
Charges: Domestic battery, misdemeanor
Francisco Rodriguez-Cardenas
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 36 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2202983
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Austin Kirk
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202968
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Joseph Kovats
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203035
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christine Buczek
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Hebron, IN Booking Number: 2203036
Charges: OWI, felony
Jason Landry
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 46 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203050
Charges: Battery, felony
Isaiah Spann
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 20 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2203058
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Daniel Geruschat
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 53 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203000
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jessica Ruskowsky
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202985
Charges: Neglect of a dependant, felony
Kenneth Barker
Arrest date: July 22, 2022 Age: 51 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2202957
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Seth West
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202965
Charges: OWI, felony
Destiny Millender
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 22 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203043
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Ronald Cadle
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203037
Charges: Domestic Battery, felony
Walter Bergstrom III
Arrest date: July 25, 2022 Age: 40 Residence: Kouts, IN Booking Number: 2202989
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
Bryce Lange
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 27 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203002
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Caleb Schmal
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Porter, IN Booking Number: 2202984
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Vince Mileski
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 48 Residence: Michigan City, IN Booking Number: 2203062
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Christen Stokes
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 18 Residence: Calumet City, IL Booking Number: 2202980
Charges: Maintaining common nuisance, felony
Charles Folts
Arrest date: July 25, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Watertown, WI Booking Number: 2202995
Charges: P ossession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, felony
Johnny Casper
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 23 Residence: Chesterton, IN Booking Number: 2202972
Charges: Intimidation, felony
Justin Starks
Arrest date: July 26, 2022 Age: 24 Residence: Hobart, IN Booking Number: 2203006
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jessika Pokropinski
Arrest date: July 22, 2022 Age: 32 Residence: Union Mills, IN Booking Number: 2202956
Charges: OWI, felony
Dale Pryle II
Arrest date: July 29, 2022 Age: 44 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2203052
Charges: Resisting law enforcement, felony
Laura Elkins
Arrest date: July 28, 2022 Age: 59 Residence: Westville, IN Booking Number: 2203040
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Leo Hefright
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 19 Residence: Portage, IN Booking Number: 2202981
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Jennifer Link
Arrest date: July 25, 2022 Age: 39 Residence: Valparaiso, IN Booking Number: 2202990
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Devon Wiggins
Arrest date: July 24, 2022 Age: 31 Residence: Chicago, IL Booking Number: 2202982
Charges: OWI, misdemeanor
Candice Henderson
Arrest date: July 23, 2022 Age: 30 Residence: South Holland, IL Booking Number: 2202971
Charges: Domestic battery, felony
