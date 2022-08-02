 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Portage police disarm young man to find he was carrying nonfunctioning replica of handgun

Officers responding to a report of a man threatening with a gun, found a 19-year-old with a weapon that turned out to be a replica of a 1911 handgun that did not work, Portage police say.

 Times file photo

PORTAGE — Officers responding to a report of a man threatening with a gun, found a 19-year-old with a weapon that turned out to be a replica of a 1911 handgun that did not work, Portage police say.

Police said when they arrived at 9:15 p.m. July 26 in the 5800 block of Creekview Court, they found the same man they had been in contact with just a few minutes earlier in the wake of a juvenile fight.

When the man began walking away from officers, he was ordered to stop and raise his hands, at which time police saw a handgun in the waistband of his shorts, according to the report.

Police said they removed the gun and found it loaded with several rounds of ammunition.

A witness told officers she had heard the young man walking outside saying, " They are going to pay now" and "I'm going to shoot it up."

Officer's spoke with the young man's grandfather, who told them the gun was a commemorative replica and did not work. It was returned to the grandfather and police forwarded a recommendation of a criminal charge against the young man to county prosecutors.

