PORTAGE — One week after an armed intruder walked into a Nashville school and shot six people to death, Portage police announced it is increasing its presence at the eight local elementary schools.

"Beginning this week, officers will be working extra duty shifts at the district's elementary schools throughout the school year," Portage Police Chief Michael Candiano said.

The department has had three full-time resource officers assigned to the local schools and the Porter County Sheriff's Department has one serving, according to Candiano.

"In the past, we have supplemented service to the eight elementary schools through patrol officers as part of their normal patrol duties," he said. "Moving forward, we will have officers assigned to the elementary schools on a part-time basis."

"Some may see this as simply a security measure," Candiano said. "However, the benefits of having officers visiting schools goes much further. The relationship made between officers, students, staff and parents have far reaching positive effects in the present and for the future.

The effort is the result of cooperation among police, the school system and the city, he said.

Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Merrillville hit hard by storm Disabled kids hunt eggs in Schererville Disabled kids hunt eggs in Schererville Disabled kids hunt eggs in Schererville US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank US Rep Frank Mrvan at food bank 1 dead in Glen Park homicide; SWAT teams dispatched to scene Methodist Hospitals Foundation receives gift from United States Steel Corporation Methodist Hospitals Foundation receives gift from United States Steel Corporation White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition White Castle transition Community Help Network Spring has sprung MC zoo reopens Saturday MC zoo reopens Saturday Gallery HTML code