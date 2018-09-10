PORTAGE — A 37-year-old Portage man was arrested early Saturday on accusations of injuring a city police officer, who responded to a disturbance call at his home in the 2700 block of Brown Street.
Earl Love faces preliminary felony charges of battery to a law enforcement officer causing injury and resisting law enforcement causing injury, and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, according to a police report.
Officer Roger Peele said the problems began around 12:33 a.m. Saturday as he attempted to take Love into custody on an accusation of disorderly conduct for yelling and cursing.
It then elevated to a resisting charge also when Love began fighting the officer, according to the report. While Peele wrestled to get Love to the ground, another man began approaching cursing and yelling at the officer to let Love go.
Peele said Love struck him with his shoulder and then struck him in the face with his knee as the officer was attempting to reach his gun while being confronted by the two men.
Peele said he suffered injuries to his right knee, forehead and eye area, and hands. He did not seek immediate medical treatment, but obtained ice bags from paramedics.