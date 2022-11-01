Portage police officers injured responding to violent home invasion, reports say

PORTAGE — Two police officers were injured after confronting a man accused of breaking into a woman's apartment during the early morning hours, battering her unconscious and threatening her with a knife, gun and with strangulation, according to the incident reports.

The woman reportedly told Portage police that the man, whom she knows, showed up at her door at 3 a.m. Saturday, forced his way into the apartment and accused her of lying.

The man, later identified as Anthony Maxberry, 40, of Portage, demanded items from the woman and when he did not get them, allegedly grabbed her by the hair and slammed her to the ground, police said. He then kicked her in the head and ribs, causing her to go temporarily unconscious, then threatened to kill her with a kitchen knife and gun while guarding over her for an hour.

Maxberry is then accused of threatening to strangle her with an extension cord before she fled the apartment and police were called.

Portage police officer Troy Williams used a sledgehammer to break into the apartment; he and other officers found Maxberry slumped over on the toilet, unconscious and with cuts on his wrists, the reports say.

As they lowered Maxberry to the floor and provided medical care, he regained consciousness and kicked and injured Williams and Portage police officer Christopher Leer, a report says.

When Maxberry passed out again, officers took him into custody. He faces felony charges of burglary, domestic battery, criminal confinement, intimidation, two counts of battery to law enforcement, criminal recklessness and resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor criminal mischief and interfering with the reporting of a crime.