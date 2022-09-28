Portage police officers tested after hepatitis-positive man spits at them, report says

PORTAGE — Two city police officers had to undergo tests for hepatitis C and HIV after a man they were taking into custody on a domestic battery charge allegedly spit blood at them claiming to have the diseases, according to the incident report.

The accused, Christopher Maloney, 35, of North Judson, also attempted to headbutt officers and broke free from from leg restraints before blood tests confirmed he had hepatitis C, but not HIV, Portage police said.

Maloney was taken to the Porter County jail and faces felony counts of domestic battery with a previous conviction and battery by bodily fluid to law enforcement knowing his bodily fluid was infected with hepatitis C, according to police. He further faces misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, and is wanted on warrants from LaPorte County and Pulaski County.

Police said they were called out shortly before 8 p.m. Monday to the local Travel Inn on U.S. 20 for a woman who had allegedly been battered. While the woman at first denied being battered by Maloney, she later told police she and Maloney were intoxicated and he had repeatedly punched her in the face.

Maloney initially fled the scene, but when he returned shortly after 9 p.m. he was taken into custody.

"While officers were walking Maloney to the transport vehicle, he was yelling and cursing while attempting to pull away and spit blood at officers," according to the incident report.

Maloney then attempted to headbutt an officer while spitting, police said.

While being taken to the hospital for medical clearance before going to jail, Maloney reportedly escaped from his leg restraints and claimed to have the contagious diseases.